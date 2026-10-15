Savannah Bananas announce 2027 schedule with a stop at Soldier Field next summer

The Brief The Savannah Bananas will be back in Chicago in 2027. The Bananas played at the two MLB stadiums in Chicago in the last two years. In 2027, they'll be taking over an NFL stadium.



The Savannah Bananas will be back in Chicago in 2027.

After two trips to MLB stadiums in Chicago, they'll be taking over an NFL stadium in the summer of 2027.

What they're saying:

The Bananas announced their 2027 schedule on ESPN 2 Thursday evening, and they'll be playing at Solider Field in a two-day event.

They'll play the Party Animals on July 10 and 11th.

The Bears do have familiarity with the Bananas. Bears' Chairman George McCaskey was an umpire for the Bananas' series at Wrigley Field this past summer.

The Bananas will also be playing at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, on June 24 and June 26.

The backstory:

The Bananas are no stranger to Chicago.

Last summer, they performed in Chicago with a sold-out, three-game series against the Party Firefighters at Wrigley Field from July 24, through July 26, 2026.

Before that, they performed at sold-out Rate Field on August 15 and 16 in 2025.

The Banana Ball League will also go international this upcoming season.

The 2027 schedule announced Thursday night on ESPN2 includes stops in Monterrey, Mexico, on Feb. 5-6, and Tijuana, Mexico, on Feb. 12-13.

The Banana Ball schedule also includes games on Aug. 14 and 15 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto and two visits to Winnipeg on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28.