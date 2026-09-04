White Sox catcher Kyle Teel returns from injured list in time for playoff push

The Brief The Chicago White Sox are getting their starting catcher back just in time for a playoff push. Kyle Teel is back, and not a moment too soon. The team reinstated the catcher from the injured list on Friday after he completed a rehab assignment in Charlotte



The Chicago White Sox are getting their starting catcher back just in time for a playoff push.

The team reinstated catcher Kyle Teel from the injured list on Friday after he completed a rehab assignment in Charlotte.

What we know:

Teel is back, and not a moment too soon.

The White Sox 24-year-old catcher has been on the injured list since July 21. He suffered a sprained ankle in a game against the Texas Rangers, and has missed over a month of time. Originally, the White Sox said Teel might miss six to 12 weeks of the season.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox optioned catcher Drew Romo to Charlotte.

By the numbers:

Teel has a .190 batting average, but that could change with more playing time. So far in 2026, Teel is 12-63 in at-bats with two doubles, two home runs, 14 RBI and nine runs scored in just19 games this season. Teel made his 2026 debut on June 22 after starting the season on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.

He went back on the injured list a month later, and is now back.

What we don't know:

Teel might not be the only player coming back to the majors.

Right-handed pitcher Drew Thorpe and reliever Huascar Brazobán both made rehab appearances in Charlotte this week, according to MLB.com. Thorpe's return would be a long time coming, as he last played in the majors on July 31, 2024.

They could re-join the White Sox for the team's playoff push soon.