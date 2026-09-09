Chicago weather: Another cold front could bring showers this weekend

After a bit of rain earlier today, we're now dry across Chicagoland. Temperatures warmed into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon, and we're looking at a warmer-than-normal night ahead with lows in the mid 60s.

Looking ahead

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs once again in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Sunny skies are expected on Friday with highs around 80.

Another cold front will move into the area this weekend, possibly leading to a few showers or storms on Saturday. The overall coverage appears low, and many areas may end up staying dry. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Saturday.

A few isolated showers are possible again on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A better chance of rain arrives on Monday. Temperatures will soar into the mid 80s Monday afternoon.