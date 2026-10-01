Chicago weather: Another round of soaking rain before sunshine returns Friday

Another soaker of a day across Chicagoland with many spots picking up around an inch to two inches of rainfall today alone. The rain is going to continue tonight through early Friday morning and it may be heavy at times for some locales. Stay alert to localized flooding and high water; double check your basements and sump pumps!

Given the clouds and rain tonight, lows will hang in the 60s once again for many. A few spots may slip into the 50s, which is normal for this time of year.

Looking ahead

Friday begins with clouds, but then we should see a lot of sunshine by the afternoon. Despite that sun, temperatures will top out in the middle 60s for much of the area. It should be a great (fall) evening for any First Friday events around the area.

For the weekend, the sun keeps on shining and the temperatures will be rising. Mid to upper 60s on Saturday, then lower 70s on Sunday. Wind speeds under 10 mph all weekend long as well. Weather for the Bears game Sunday is looking excellent, though it may be a touch cool early in the morning for any tailgate festivities.

All of next week is looking dry with a whole lot of sunshine each day. Highs will mainly be in the 60s with a couple of days in the lower 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees through the week.