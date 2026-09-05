Chicago weather: Cooler temps come with clouds, lovely Labor Day weekend

It looks like the 90s are gone for a while, at least for the majority of our viewing area.

For the first time this month, there’s no heat advisory in effect! Today will feature a blend of clouds and sun, and there could be some patchy fog early this morning.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mike Caplan has the forecast.

What To Expect:

High temperatures will vary across our viewing area. Near the lake it will only reach the upper 70s while inland locations will get in the low to mid 80s with a chance for upper 80s to around 90 in our far-southern and southwest counties.

Skies tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 60s instead of 70s for a change.

What's next:

Tomorrow and Labor Day look fantastic with plenty of sunshine both days and highs in the low to mid 80s away from the lake.

It does look like there will be another surge a very warm to hot weather Tuesday and Wednesday when highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

On Wednesday there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm on a cold front which will come through late in the day or at night. That should knock temperatures back into the low 80s for the end of the week, which will still be warmer than normal.

An interesting sidenote: yesterday was the third day in a row that Chicago broke or tied a record high minimum temperature. The low yesterday was 76° which beat the old record for September 4 of 74 set in 1971.