Chicago weather: Cooler temps and lower humidity arrive for Labor Day weekend

Today was yet another day of tagging 90 degrees in many areas around Chicagoland. And no, this is not typical for early September. While today was not a record high day, it was still historic. Four straight days of 90s to start the month of September is something we have only done one other time in recorded history: September of 1960. Toss in the humidity and it felt even hotter.

Now, as we go into the long holiday weekend, we will get a break from the heat and the humidity. However, for tonight, it will remain very warm and humid. A few spotty thunderstorms may roll into northern Illinois late tonight, then fog becomes a concern as we move into Saturday morning.

Looking ahead

Saturday brings highs in the low to middle 80s for our northern locales, upper 80s to near 90 for our southern areas. The humidity will remain high Saturday but dropping by the evening as a front slides through the area. A few pockets of thunderstorms are possible in northwest Indiana Saturday and may linger into the late morning. Additionally, spotty showers in northern Illinois are not completely out of the question. Things look to dry out for all of us by the evening.

Sunday and Labor Day Monday look to be excellent for outdoor activities: highs in the lower 80s, dry conditions and not nearly as humid as the past few days. Additionally, the wind looks to behave as it stays under 15 mph all through the long weekend.

Another uptick in the heat and humidity may return as many of us head back to work and school on Tuesday. Highs jump back into the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, heat index values may climb into the lower 90s. To round out the week, highs should hang in the 80s and lows in the 60s. When it comes to rain and storm chances, nothing stands out right now as most of the week appears to be dry.