Chicago weather: Crisp temps, sunny skies to start the weekend

It was a crisp start to the weekend in Chicago.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Daytime highs should reach only into the 40s, at most 48 degrees throughout the area on Saturday.

That’s a few degrees below average for this time of year.

Winds are also rather light, making for a pleasant fall day.

While it’s clear and sunny in Chicago, there were still some lake effect showers mainly in Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, early Saturday that could last into the afternoon, per the NWS.

High temperatures should stay in the upper 40s on Sunday.

Then as the workweek approaches, daytime highs should improve to reach near 60 degrees by Thursday.