Chicago weather: Lake-effect snow, rain could bring slushy spots before weekend sunshine

The Brief Lake-effect snow and rain is expected to bring the season’s first flakes Friday, with slushy accumulation possible in some areas. Friday’s high is expected to reach 42 degrees, with a gusty north wind. Sunshine is in the forecast Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 45 and 48 degrees.



A brief brush with winter will likely bring the Chicago area its first flakes of the season before sunnier, milder weather returns.

Chicago snow forecast

The details:

Lake-effect snow and rain are expected Friday, especially near the lake. Slushy accumulation could occur in parts of southern Cook County, eastern Will County and Lake County, Indiana, which are under a winter weather advisory.

Any snow that sticks is expected to melt Friday afternoon as temperatures rise to about 42 degrees. Areas farther from the lake may see little or no precipitation. Gusty north winds will make it feel chilly.

Some lake-effect snow and rain could continue Friday night, mainly in Indiana. Temperatures are expected to stay mostly in the 30s, with a low near 32 degrees in the coldest spots.

What's next:

The weekend forecast calls for sunshine, with a high near 45 degrees Saturday and 48 degrees Sunday. The forecast also calls for highs above 50 degrees and plenty of sunshine next week.