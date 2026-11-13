Chicago weather: Lake-effect showers possible before weekend warmup

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. There will be lake-effect showers possible through the afternoon. Wind will be gusty at times to about 25 mph.

Tonight, and early tomorrow, the lake effect will shift into NW Indiana.

Looking ahead

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds will linger in NW Indiana a little longer into Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be sunny again with highs in the upper 40s.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 50s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 under partly to mostly sunny skies.