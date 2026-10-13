Chicago sees another unseasonably warm day before rain, cooler weather arrives

The Brief Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s to mid 80s Tuesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms arrive Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning. Cooler, mostly dry weather settles in from Thursday through the weekend.



This is one of the warmest nights ever in the month of October for Chicago. Temperatures are still in the 70s at 3 a.m.

While it will not be as hot as yesterday‘s record-crushing 88°, it will be unseasonably warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s in our far-northern counties to the mid 80s in the Kankakee River Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be breezy at times.

Tonight, showers and a few thunderstorms will move in from the west and continue into the morning hours of Wednesday. It will be significantly cooler tomorrow heading right on through the weekend.

Chicago warm spell ends

What's next:

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. The next storm system arrives on Thursday with rain much of the day, perhaps focused mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will be held down to around 60° because of the clouds and showers.

Friday through the weekend will be dry and lovely by mid-October standards. Highs will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s across the area.