Chicago weather: Rain today before sunny weekend

The Brief Rain is expected across most of Chicagoland Thursday afternoon. Friday will be cooler and windy, with lake-effect rain mainly in northwest Indiana. The weekend will bring sunshine, with warmer temperatures returning next week.



Two weeks into the month and there has yet to be a day with temperatures cooler than normal. Today will not be an exception.

There is some chilly air on the way — more on that in a moment.

Chicago rain and weekend forecast

Today we await rain which, for the most part, will wait until the afternoon hours. While a shower here or there can’t be ruled out earlier in the day, the bulk of the action will happen later, arriving from the southwest. Most of Chicagoland will get between 1/4 and 3/4 of an inch of rainfall.

Highs today will be in the mid 60s. It might be a couple of degrees cooler far north and a few degrees warmer in our southern counties. Given that the normal high this time of year is 63 and the normal low is 46, today will indeed be warmer than normal.

Tonight will feature a few showers with low temperatures right around 50°.

What's next:

Winds will begin to pick up and crescendo into a blustery day tomorrow. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s and a plume of lake-effect rain will develop, targeting mainly northwest Indiana. However, there is a chance that some of those showers may bleed west into parts of Illinois east of 394. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The risk of any frost Friday night will hinge on how much winds die down and where cloud cover scatters out. I still think there will be enough of a breeze to prevent a widespread frost, limiting those chances to wind-sheltered areas well northwest of the city.

The weekend looks terrific with plenty of sunshine both days. Highs on Saturday will be just shy of 60 and in the mid 60s on Sunday.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the week with little, if any chance of rain.