Chicago weather: Record-tying heat possible today

The Brief Temperatures could reach 84 degrees today, tying the record set in 2008. Warm, mostly sunny weather continues Tuesday before showers and storms arrive late. Cooler air moves in behind Thursday’s rain, with sunshine returning Friday and Saturday.



We have a reasonable chance of hitting a record high today. The current mark is 84° set on this date in 2008. I think we tie it.

Record warmth before cooler weather

There will be some clouds around this morning, but they are outbound and the rest of the day will feature plenty of sunshine and a gusty breeze out of the southwest.

Tonight will be unseasonably warm with low temperatures that are a few degrees warmer than the normal high this time of year.

What's next:

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm once again with high temperatures between 75 and 82°. Tomorrow night, especially late, there will be scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder crossing the area which will continue into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will not be as warm, but it will still be warmer than normal with high temperatures close to 70°.

On Thursday, another round of showers will move in with high temperatures in the upper 60s. That rain will be followed by a shot of much cooler air.

Skies will be clearing on Friday with highs in the low 60s and similar temperatures with plenty of sunshine on Saturday.