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The Brief The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago said in its Nov. 25 Beige Book report that the Midwest economy was largely stagnant in October and early November. The report said consumer spending was flat as prices stayed high. Minutes from the Fed's October meeting show officials expect a quarter-point rate increase in December, according to the Associated Press.



The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago released its Nov. 25 Beige Book report, which shows a stagnant economy across much of the Midwest in October and early November.

The report was released just days before the Federal Reserve meets for its early December open market committee meeting, where the central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for the second time this year.

Fed: Consumer spending largely flat as costs increase

Big picture view:

In the Fed’s Chicago District — which spans most of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin — overall economic activity was steady and unchanged from the prior reporting period, with business contacts expecting a slight contraction over the coming year.

The latest report paints a picture of consumer caution.

With rising prices, consumer spending was flat.

Likewise, retailers expect consumers to hold back on spending until after Thanksgiving and Black Friday, when "the more generous promotions" should be available, the Fed wrote.

MORE: What the latest Fed rate hike means for Chicago small businesses: Expert breakdown

However, higher-income shoppers bumped up foot traffic at upscale retailers and restaurants.

With both producer and consumer costs rising, some businesses reported an inability to pass along higher shipping and raw material costs, resulting in eroding margins.

"There were reports of increased labor demand spread across industries, but several contacts also mentioned receiving more applications per opening and said hiring had gotten easier," the Fed wrote. "A few contacts noted both a pause in hiring and some new layoffs and pointed to uncertainty about future economic conditions as a driving factor."

The backstory:

At a national level, eight of the 12 Federal Reserve districts reported slight to moderate growth, while four, including Chicago, reported no change.

Most districts expect to see slight to moderate growth on the horizon.

"Consumer spending was little changed, as households remained price sensitive and were increasingly selective in discretionary purchases," the Fed wrote. "Construction activity declined amid higher borrowing costs and elevated construction costs."

MORE: Federal Reserve hikes interest rates | Fed Chair Kevin Warsh explains

However, manufacturing grew modestly with robust demand in some industrial segments.

In terms of labor, "employment levels rose slightly on balance, with many firms reporting stable head counts and hiring primarily to replace for attrition, while only a minority noted meaningful increases," the Fed wrote. "Employers focused on utilizing existing staff more efficiently, even as some added workers to support expansion. Wages and benefits rose moderately, an uptick from modest increases in the previous report, driven by upward pressure concentrated in hard-to-fill positions and influenced by cost-of-living adjustments and increases in benefit costs."

Rate hike?:

Minutes from an October meeting of the Federal Reserve show officials expect the central bank will raise key interest rates by a quarter point in December, according to the Associated Press.

Raising interest rates would be part of an effort to fight inflation — per the Associated Press, most of the Fed's 19 members worry that inflation could accelerate in the future, even if gas prices drop.

For the first time in three years, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates a quarter point in September.

A bump in the key rate can raise consumer borrowing costs on everything from home mortgages to credit card and car loans.