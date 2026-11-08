Chicago weather: Sunday to see more mild, sunny conditions

Dry and mild conditions continue for Chicago through the end of the weekend and start of the new workweek.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Sunday will see highs in the upper 50s and even lower 60s in some areas farther south. It will be breezy and mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

That mild and sunny trend will continue through Tuesday, with overnight lows dipping as low as the mid to upper 30s and 40s.

The next chance of precipitation will come on Wednesday with about a 20 to 30% chance of rain during the day.