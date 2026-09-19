Chicago crime: 3 shot, 1 critically hurt, during altercation in River North, police say

The Brief An altercation in River North led to three men being shot early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The three victims were hospitalized, one of whom was listed in critical condition. The gunmen fled the scene, police said.



Three men were shot, one critically injured, during an altercation in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of W. Erie St. around 3:40 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The three males were involved in the altercation outside with unknown offenders, when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire. The gunmen hit the three victims:

A 25-year-old man was shot in the left calf, the right calf, and the left hand. He was listed in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot in his left cheek and left leg. He was listed in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in both legs. He was listed in good condition.

All three victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The gunmen fled the scene.

What we don't know:

It was unclear how many people shot the victims or how the altercation began.

Area detectives are investigating.