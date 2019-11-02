33-year-old man shot dead at business in Roseland

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot after getting into a fight Saturday at a business in Roseland on the South Side.

About 4:50 p.m., he was inside the business in the 10900 block of South Vernon Avenue when he was shot in the chest after getting into a “physical altercation” with an unknown person, Chicago police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Area South detectives are investigating.