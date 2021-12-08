4 forced out of car at gunpoint on Lake Shore Drive: Police

Four people were forced out of a parked car at gunpoint Tuesday night on South Lake Shore Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said around 10:22 p.m., four adults were sitting in a parked silver Honda in the 3900 block of South Lake Shore Drive, when an unknown man approached them on foot, displaying a gun.

The man demanded the four exit the car, and they all complied. The man then fled in the Honda, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man crashed the car into another in the 400 block of East Pershing, but the male victim whose car was struck drove off, police said.

The man fled the crash on foot and is not in custody. Police described the man as black, with a mustache, wearing all-black clothing.

Advertisement

Police are investigating the incident, and no injuries were reported.