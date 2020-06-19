4 killed, 17 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday

Twenty-one people were shot, four of them fatally, across Chicago on Thursday.

The latest fatal attack left one man dead and another wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

About 8:35 p.m., the pair was in the 7700 block of South Sangamon Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

Cedric Smith, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the body and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Another man, 35, was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Hours earlier, a man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

They were on the sidewalk about 5:21 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired shots from a vehicle, police said.

A 28-year-old man was struck in the arm, back and leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old woman who was shot in the arm took herself to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

A man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

About 3:43 p.m., a 34-year-old man was in a home in the 6500 block of South King Drive when he got into an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

The day’s first fatal shooting happened in West Chesterfield on the South Side.

Robert Foreman, 26, was outside with a group about 12:05 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone in a black truck pulled up and fired shots, authorities said. He was shot twice in each thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

In non-fatal shootings, a 5-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were hurt in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

They were sitting on a porch about 5 p.m. on West 50th Place when someone unleashed gunfire from a gangway, Chicago police and fire officials said. The boy was struck in the buttocks and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. A 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Fire officials said they were in serious-to-critical condition, while police said they were stabilized.

The day’s latest reported shooting left a man critically wounded in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was on the sidewalk about 11 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The man was struck multiple times throughout his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The 33-year-old was on the sidewalk at 10:39 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Albany Avenue when someone started shooting, according to police. He was hit multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Less than an hour before that, a woman was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

She was riding in a vehicle about 9:50 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Winchester Avenue when three to four males on the sidewalk fired shots, police said. The 36-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Earlier in the evening, a man was critically wounded after being shot in South Shore.

The 44-year-old was on the sidewalk about 8:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white SUV pulled up and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Three people were wounded in separate shootings about 10 minutes earlier in Gage Park, Lawndale and Austin.

In Lawndale, a 17-year-old boy was in a vacant lot about 8:15 p.m. on West Arthington Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At the same time in Gage Park, a 20-year-old man was riding in a black SUV when someone in another SUV opened fire as they drove through the 3100 block of West 55th Street, police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

About the same time, a woman was shot in Austin on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway about 8:15 p.m. when she was shot in the side, police said. She was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in South Chicago.

The 28-year-old was riding in a vehicle about 6:56 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Commercial Avenue when someone in a gray-colored sedan opened fire, striking him in the neck, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

About half an hour before that, a man was critically hurt after being shot in West Garfield Park.

The 30-year-old was shot in the head about 6:22 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street, police said. Officers found him riding in a vehicle that was involved in a crash at Congress Parkway and Sacramento Boulevard. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A man was grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon East Beverly on the South Side.

The 37-year-old was grazed about 3:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 100th Place, police said. He refused medical attention.

Thursday morning, a man was shot in his car in Avalon Park on the South Side.

Another vehicle pulled up about 7:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 80th Street and someone inside fired shots, police said. He went to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, and his condition was stabilized.

Hours earlier, a man was shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive near the Loop.

The man, 20, was driving south near Grant Park about 4:05 a.m. when he was shot by someone in a passing black-colored SUV, police said. The man drove to the 100 block of North State Street and flagged down police. Officers applied a tourniquet to his arm before paramedics took him in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

About an hour before that, a man was shot in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man, 24, was walking about 3:05 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Evans Avenue when someone got out of a car and shot him in the lower back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Thursday’s shootings follow a Wednesday in which six people were wounded in citywide gun violence.