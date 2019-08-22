Anonymous tip leads to arrest in deadly hit-and-run crash

We are learning more about how state police cracked an 18-month-old fatal hit-and-run case to help bring closure to a west suburban family.

On Wednesday, a truck driver was charged with causing the accident that led to the death of 31-year-old Aaron Scofield, and it all started with an anonymous tip.

In January 2018, Scofield was heading home after work around 4 a.m. when a truck sideswiped his car in the eastbound lanes of I-80 near New Lenox. The truck took off, stranding Scofield in the middle of the interstate where moments later he was hit and killed by a second vehicle.

"Potentially if he had stayed on scene, put his flares out and flashers on like truck drivers are supposed to, this accident probably wouldn't have happened," said the victim's stepfather Jim Brodnicki.

There were no witnesses, making it a tough case for state police.

As the months went by, Brodnicki and his wife did interviews and posted flyers along the I-80 corridor, and it finally paid off with a tip -- an anonymous letter to state police.

"Normally the police don't act on anonymous tips but I guess there was enough credible statements in there for them to start looking into it," Brodnicki said.

On Wednesday, 38-year-old truck driver Carrifthian Lester of Calumet City was charged with two felony counts of failure to report an accident and failure to stop. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

"If you're unsure about something report it. Don't try to hide the evidence because it's only going to be worse if you do," said DeAnn Falat of Illinois State Police.

Schofield's family still grieves for his loss.

"We're glad that justice has been found. That's the most important piece of the whole process. That's why we started this," Brodnicki said.