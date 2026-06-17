Aurora invites public to help name baby elk at Phillips Park Zoo
AURORA, Ill. - A baby elk born earlier this month at Aurora’s Phillips Park Zoo is getting plenty of attention, and now city officials are asking the public to help choose its name.
What we know:
The City of Aurora announced that a baby elk was born June 6 at 3:30 p.m. at Phillips Park Zoo.
The calf’s mother, Aashi, is about 10 years old and joined the zoo’s elk herd in April.
Name this baby elk at Phillips Park Zoo in Aurora!
The city has launched an online vote, giving the public the chance to select the baby elk's name from five options.
- Chet
- Barry
- Benji
- Kiran
- Asher
Voting is open through Tuesday, June 30.
What you can do:
Those interested in seeing the baby elk in person can visit Phillips Park Zoo, located at 1000 Ray Moses Drive, Thursdays through Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Source: The information in this story came from the City of Aurora.