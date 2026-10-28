Where does the Illinois job market rank compared to the rest of the US

The Brief Illinois finished ranked No. 33 for jobs after ranking near the bottom in terms of number of job opportunities. Nebraska ranks No. 1 for jobs thanks to its 3% unemployment rate, steady job growth and strong job security. Nebraska, North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota and New Hampshire lead the rankings, based on 34 measures of job-market strength and economic health.



Job seekers looking for new opportunities may want to consider more than just salary when deciding where to work. Unemployment rates, job security, employee benefits and commute times can all play a role in finding the right fit.

A new analysis from WalletHub ranked all 50 states based on 34 measures of job-market strength and economic health to determine which offer the best conditions for workers.

Illinois ranks low for jobs in the U.S.

Local perspective:

The state of Illinois landed at the bottom of the rankings at No. 33. The low ranking comes mostly due to the fact that Illinois ranks near the bottom of the country in two major categories.

The first being job opportunities, which is the number of job openings per the total population of the state. Illinois ranked 47th in this metric.

The other factor being unemployment rate, which Illinois also ranked 47th.

Nebraska ranks as best state for jobs

By the numbers:

Nebraska ranked No. 1 as the best state for jobs overall, thanks to its 3% unemployment rate and steady job growth. In addition, the state has the 11th-most job opportunities per capita, while the number of available jobs grows by about 1.2% annually, the fourth-highest rate in the nation.

Nebraska also ranked third for job security and fourth for the share of workers with private health insurance. Its diverse job market and high-paying internships further contributed to its ranking.

Fellow Midwest states rank high

Dig deeper:

North Dakota came in second, with an unemployment rate of 2.6%, one of the lowest in the country. It also had the nation's lowest share of discouraged workers, or people who stopped actively looking for work because of barriers such as a lack of skills or age discrimination.

The state also stood out for its average commute of about 17 minutes, the second-shortest in the nation, and ranked eighth for job security.

In addition, North Dakota has the 10th-lowest income tax burden for people making $25,000 or less per year and the second-lowest burden for people earning between $25,000 and $50,000. It’s also the ninth-best state for working moms.

Meanwhile, Minnesota took third place, bolstered by strong household incomes and access to employee benefits. The state had the third-highest median household income after adjusting for the cost of living, at nearly $88,000, according to WalletHub.

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What They’re Saying: "Living in one of the best states for jobs can provide stable conditions for the long-term, helping you ride out the fluctuations that the economy will experience in the future," Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said. "The best states for jobs make it easier for residents to find and retain jobs, and employers in these states also offer very competitive compensation and benefits. In addition, the top states are great places for people looking to raise a family, ranking among the best states."

Best states for jobs

Nebraska North Dakota Minnesota South Dakota New Hampshire

See the full report here.