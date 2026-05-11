Woman found dead in Chicago’s west suburbs may have been hit by a car, coroner says

The woman found dead on the driveway of her home in west suburban Campton Hills late Friday night may have been hit by a car, officials said.

What we know:

The victim, identified as Nena Peduzzi, 44, died of cranial cerebral injuries consistent with being hit by a car, according to the Kane County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was performed on Monday.

Peduzzi’s body was found by police around 10:45 p.m. on Friday after a report of a disturbance in the 4N600 block of Brookside West Drive, according to the Campton Hills Police Department.

The coroner’s office said toxicology samples were collected for analysis.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said if they are looking for a suspect vehicle connected to Peduzzi's death.

The Campton Hills Police Department, along with the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force, and the coroner’s office are investigating the circumstances surrounding Peduzzi’s death.