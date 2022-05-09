Casey White escape: US Marshals investigating possible link to abandoned vehicle in Indiana

article

Investigators are working to determine if a vehicle discovered in Evansville, Indiana, is linked to the Alabama prison escapee and fugitive prison guard who fled from an Alabama jail late last month.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal Service confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that agents are investigating a possible link between the pair and a vehicle that was reported stolen from Tennessee shortly after the discovery of the 2007 Ford Edge SUV that the duo is believed to have used earlier on in their escape.

Additional details about the vehicle were not immediately available.

Monday marked Day 11 of the manhunt for the pair, who are not related. Vicky, 56, and Casey, 38 had been in the throes of a "jailhouse romance" when they slipped away from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, Sheriff Rick Singleton previously told reporters.

On Friday, the USMS revealed they had received a tip around 11 p.m. Thursday about a vehicle matching the description of the 2007 Ford Edge, and had since been able to confirm the SUV was the same one used by the fugitive pair.

With the help of the tip, they were able to track the vehicle to a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee, about two hours north of where the manhunt first began, the office said.

Vicky White, 56, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, bought a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV before the escape, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. The plate number was not available. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Tennessee's Williamson County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday tweet that the fugitive vehicle had been reported abandoned "a week ago" in Bethesda. "There is NO sign the two are still in our area," the tweet stated.

Authorities later showed images showing that the SUV’s rear bumper had been spray-painted a distinct green color before it was discovered.

Officials are now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads law enforcement to the couple. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

