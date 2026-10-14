Brink's armored car courier robbed by armed suspects in Cicero, police say

The Brief A Brink's armored car courier was robbed by multiple armed suspects Wednesday afternoon in the 4800 block of West Cermak Road in Cicero. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. Cicero police and the FBI are investigating; authorities have not released details about the suspects or how much money was taken.



A Brink's armored car courier was robbed by multiple armed suspects Wednesday afternoon in Cicero, authorities said.

Brink's armored car courier robbed

What we know:

The robbery happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Cermak Road.

The courier was leaving a PNC Bank when multiple armed suspects approached and robbed the courier, according to Cicero police.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about the suspects or how much money was taken.

What they're saying:

FOX Chicago reached out to Brink's and received the following statement:

"In general, and in the interest of the safety of our employees and others who may be affected on matters concerning law enforcement, we do not comment and recommend that you approach the relevant law enforcement agencies for further background on the incident."

What's next:

Cicero police are working with the FBI on the ongoing investigation.

We'll bring you more updates as they become available.