Despite momentary chances of rain on Saturday, we should see mostly clear conditions with above-average temperatures.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

High temperatures could reach the lower 50s today, though winds could reach up to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, according to the NWS.

Normal highs for late November are usually around 43 degrees.

Then tonight, there is a 90% chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m., though less than a tenth of an inch is expected. Lows will reach into the 40s.

Sunday will be cooler, with high temperatures in the lower to mid-40s. It will also be breezy with winds up to 15 to 20 mph and wind gusts up to as high as 30 mph.

There is also a near guarantee of rain, mostly before 5 p.m. Between a quarter and a half-an-inch is possible.

The start of the workweek will likely see highs around 40, but a gradual warming to highs in the low to mid-50s by midweek. Conditions will also likely be fairly clear and sunny.