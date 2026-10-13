Smash-and-grab burglars target several businesses in Chicago's Old Town

The Brief Several Old Town businesses near North Avenue and Wells Street were targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries early Tuesday. Security video shows two men breaking into Corcoran’s Grill & Pub around 3 a.m.; Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams was also targeted. Chicago police Area 3 detectives are investigating the burglaries, as residents remain vigilant amid recent crime concerns.



A series of smash-and-grab burglaries targeted businesses in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Old Town businesses burglarized

The backstory:

Several businesses near North Avenue and Wells Street were broken into, with burglars smashing glass doors and windows to get inside.

One of the businesses targeted was Corcoran’s Grill & Pub.

Security video shows two men arriving in a blue sedan around 3 a.m. The men broke a window, climbed inside and spent less than a minute in the business before grabbing the cash register drawer and fleeing.

The owner said the register drawer was empty, but the window that was broken was expensive to replace.

Shortly before the burglary at Corcoran’s, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams was also targeted. The shop’s glass door was broken. It was not immediately known whether anything was stolen.

Police reports were filed in connection with both burglaries.

Three dry cleaners in the area were also reportedly targeted.

Residents remain vigilant

The burglaries come about a month after Chicago police alerted the community about two armed robbers targeting women walking alone in Lincoln Park.

Police said the robbers pointed guns at women and stole jewelry and rings. One of the robberies happened outside a school during pickup time.

Women walking in Old Town on Tuesday night said they remain vigilant about their surroundings.

"It’s scary, very scary. You always walk with someone. I always have this (purse) around my neck, I put my valuables away I don’t wear them," one woman said.

"I’m definitely intentional and aware about where I am, who I’m walking with. I carry pepper spray on the weekends. It’s important to be vigilant about where you’re walking and be aware of your surroundings," another woman said.

What's next:

Chicago police Area 3 detectives are investigating the burglaries.