FBI Chicago's Most Wanted List turns 1: Who's been caught, who's still at large

The Brief FBI Chicago’s Most Wanted List marks its first anniversary, with four of the original eight fugitives arrested through cooperation among law enforcement, the public and the media. Several suspects remain at large, including Giovanni Portillo and Joseph Matos, while Sean E. Brown was recently added for a fatal shooting outside a Lansing Culver’s. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Brown’s arrest and is asking the public for tips about any fugitives still on the list.



FBI Chicago's Most Wanted List has officially been around for a year. Now, it's time for an update.

"The subjects that are on the Chicago's Most Wanted List are accused of some of the most egregious and heinous crimes. Theses are the kind of crimes that degrade the community," said Robert Wieczorek, assistant special agent in charge with FBI Chicago.

Wieczorek oversees the Chicago field office's violent crime program and launched this local list for the first time last year.

"The original list had eight individuals and we've caught four of those individuals in a relatively short time. Not only with the help of our local and state partners, but with the help of the general public. That's why this list is so important," Wieczorek said.

Who's on the FBI Chicago's Most Wanted List?

The backstory:

Calvin Hutchinson was the first to be arrested thanks to the collaboration between various law enforcement agencies. He was on the list, wanted for murder and was arrested in Wisconsin.

Up next is Nesta Gray. Federal court records said the 22-year-old was driving the vehicle carrying 16-year-old Jaiden Howard when Howard was shot in the head.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the 14100 block of Thornton Road in Dixmoor on Oct. 31, 2022.

"After the incident, he fled to Canada to try to avoid prosecution. The FBI is not only a national organization, we're an international organization. So going to Canada is not a huge obstacle for us. We talk, we communicate not only with our office in Canada but the local and federal law enforcement entities in Canada and that individual has been placed in custody. And he's waiting on extradition," Wieczorek said.

Antonio Stigler was the next suspect removed from the FBI's Chicago Most Wanted List.

He was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a pregnant woman.

The shooting happened in the backyard of a Riverdale home in October 2024. Investigators said neither Stigler nor the victim lived at that home.

Few details have been released about what led to the shooting.

While the FBI partnered with other law enforcement agencies to make his arrest, they said it wouldn't have been possible without help from the public and the media.

"One of the great strengths of the FBI is our partnerships with local and state law enforcement, but what is vastly underrated is the importance of the relationship between the FBI, law enforcement and the general population. Civilians have access to information that we just possibly cannot have access to and when we work in concert together, we can catch all these individuals and we will catch all of these individuals," Wieczorek said.

It was that same combination of relationships that also led to the arrest of Gary Luellen, also known as "Bird."

"I think I have almost 14 years of experience working violent crimes and this case really stood out to me. One, the brazenness, middle of the day, public areas, shopping centers, gas stations, the use of real firearms, the use of firearms with extended magazines, with switches to make them automatic weapons," said Dustin Gourley, acting supervisory special agent with FBI Chicago.

He's wanted by FBI Chicago for his part in a violent carjacking spree that happened in early 2023.

Luellen is one of four men charged with committing a string of four carjackings. Three of them took place on Chicago's South Side, one in Dolton.

Luellen is the last of his co-defendants to be arrested.

"Here's the thing that's unique about the Chicago's Most Wanted List. The subjects on this list committed these crimes in the Chicagoland area, but more importantly, the victims of these crimes are members of our community. And that's why this is so important. Every single person has a responsibility to make our community safer and with this partnership and with this attention, we have the opportunity to get the most dangerous individuals off our street," Wieczorek said.

Still at large, and on the list, is Giovanni Portillo.

FBI Chicago and the Naperville Police Department are looking for him in connection with a shooting that took place outside a strip mall in 2021.

"This person in broad daylight at a heavily populated area where there's restaurants and other stores decides to open fire in this area, puttin our entire community that's in that area in danger, needs to be held accountable for that," Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said.

Joseph Matos also has a spot on the list, wanted for the murder of Chris Carvajal.

He's one of two men investigators believe are responsible for fatally shooting the 19-year National Guardsman in July 2021.

The FBI shared with us security camera video that shows how the shooting occurred, with Gary Roberson as the gunman, getting out of the car and firing his weapon.

When Roberson gets back in the car, Matos is the getaway driver.

Roberson has been arrested and charged in federal court.

"Our main goal here is for Sean Brown to be in custody safely, for safety for him, safety for our partners and our FBI agents who will be out looking for him," said Supervisory Special Agent Dustin Gourley.

Just recently, FBI Chicago added one new cast to the list – Sean E. Brown.

He is wanted for a fatal shooting outside a Culver's restaurant in Lansing in June of this year.

He is described as a 38-year-old man, Black, about six feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. Brown also goes by the name "Shootie."

Investigators said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Brown's arrest.

If you have any information on this case, or the others still on the list, you can contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI, or tips.fbi.gov.