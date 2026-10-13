Chicago woman charged in deadly Oakbrook Center shooting due in court

The Brief Chance Jamerson, 29, faces three counts of attempted armed robbery. The charges stem from a shooting outside L.L. Bean at Oakbrook Center that killed a man and injured a woman. Oak Brook police and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office are set to hold a news conference after court this morning.



A Chicago woman charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside Oakbrook Center is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Oak Brook mall shooting

Chance Jamerson, 29, faces three felony counts of attempted armed robbery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Oak Brook Police Department.

Jamerson is scheduled to make her first court appearance at 8 a.m.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a Sept. 30 shooting in the parking lot outside the L.L. Bean store at Oakbrook Center. Police said 28-year-old Justin Hill of Dolton was killed. A woman was also shot and taken to a hospital.

Investigators said five people in two cars met in the parking lot before a fight broke out and shots were fired.

One vehicle stayed at the mall. The other left and was later found in nearby Oakbrook Terrace.

Three people from the second vehicle were taken into custody for questioning. Police said they were released without charges.

Jamerson is the first person publicly charged in connection with the shooting.

What's next:

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and Oak Brook police are expected to hold a joint news conference after Jamerson’s court appearance.

Authorities are expected to detail the charges and provide an update on the investigation.