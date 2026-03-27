Chance Anderson-Barnes: Search underway for missing Chicago Heights teen

The Brief A 14-year-old Chicago Heights boy, Chance Anderson-Barnes, has been missing since March 8 after leaving home with only the clothes he was wearing. Family believes he may have been influenced to leave by siblings he recently connected with on Facebook; he was last seen near 70th Street and Jeffery Boulevard in Chicago. Police are actively investigating with other agencies, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Heights Police Department.



A search is underway for a missing 14-year-old boy from Chicago Heights, and his family says the wait has been unbearable.

What we know:

Chance Anderson-Barnes left home March 8 with only the clothes he was wearing.

His adoptive parents believe he may have been persuaded to leave by siblings he had never met. They had been communicating on Facebook.

His family describes Chance as a focused eighth grader who keeps up his grades, enjoys sports and likes music. They say they are now concerned about his safety and future.

He was last seen about 30 miles from his home near 70th Street and Jeffery Boulevard on Chicago’s South Side.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Chance’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Heights Police Department.

A city spokesperson said police are conducting a full investigation and working with other agencies, and that the family is receiving regular updates.