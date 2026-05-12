Man charged in Skokie hit-and-run that killed pedestrian, police say
SKOKIE - A man in suburban Chicago was charged after hitting and killing a pedestrian and leaving the scene, authorities said.
The backstory:
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Sunday at Crawford Avenue and Kirk Street in Skokie.
Skokie police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Crawford Avenue when it hit a man crossing westbound.
The pedestrian died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.
Suspect charged:
After an investigation, Skokie police arrested Umeshbhai Parikh at the police station Monday.
Pictured is Umeshbhai Parikh. (Skokie PD )
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
What's next:
Parikh is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing at 1:30 p.m. May 13 at the Skokie Courthouse.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Skokie Police Department.