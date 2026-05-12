Man charged in Skokie hit-and-run that killed pedestrian, police say

The Brief A suburban Chicago man, Umeshbhai Parikh, was charged with a felony after police say he fatally struck a pedestrian in Skokie and fled the scene. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday at Crawford Avenue and Kirk Street; the victim died of his injuries and has not been identified. Parikh was arrested Monday and is due in court May 13; police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A man in suburban Chicago was charged after hitting and killing a pedestrian and leaving the scene, authorities said.

The backstory:

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Sunday at Crawford Avenue and Kirk Street in Skokie.

Skokie police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Crawford Avenue when it hit a man crossing westbound.

The pedestrian died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Suspect charged:

After an investigation, Skokie police arrested Umeshbhai Parikh at the police station Monday.

Pictured is Umeshbhai Parikh. (Skokie PD )

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

What's next:

Parikh is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing at 1:30 p.m. May 13 at the Skokie Courthouse.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900.