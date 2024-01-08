Chicago police seek machete-wielding suspect in CTA Blue Line robbery

article

A man armed with a machete robbed two passengers on the CTA Blue Line near the Kedzie-Homan Station late last month.

Chicago police are searching for a man between the ages of 18 and 22 in connection to the armed robbery.

Mass Transit Detectives say the passengers were in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue on Dec. 30 at 7:42 p.m. when they were approached by a man brandishing a machete.

The offender was caught on CTA security camera wearing a matching black full-body outfit with white flowers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Transit Detectives at (312) 745-4447.