Chicago man arrested 2 months after South Shore stabbing, attempted robbery

The Brief Chicago police said a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a March stabbing that seriously injured a 35-year-old man during an attempted robbery. Malachi Willis-Hightower faces attempted murder, kidnapping, attempted armed robbery and burglary charges. He is also accused of burglarizing a vehicle this week.



A Chicago man has been charged two months after police say he stabbed and seriously injured another man during an attempted robbery on the city’s South Side.

The backstory:

Malachi Willis-Hightower, 20, was arrested Tuesday at about 2:54 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Merrill Avenue in South Shore.

Malachi Willis-Hightower | CPD

According to CPD, they identified Willis-Hightower as the suspect in a March 15 attack in the 2100 block of East 67th Street, where a 35-year-old man was stabbed and seriously injured during an attempted robbery.

Willis-Hightower is charged with four felonies:

Attempted murder with strong probability of death/injury

Kidnapping by force or threat of force

Attempted armed robbery with a firearm

Burglary

The burglary charge stems from the same day Willis-Hightower was arrested. Police said he burglarized a vehicle in the 7400 block of South Paxton Avenue.

What's next:

Willis-Hightower was due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.