Chicago man arrested 2 months after South Shore stabbing, attempted robbery
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged two months after police say he stabbed and seriously injured another man during an attempted robbery on the city’s South Side.
The backstory:
Malachi Willis-Hightower, 20, was arrested Tuesday at about 2:54 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Merrill Avenue in South Shore.
Malachi Willis-Hightower | CPD
According to CPD, they identified Willis-Hightower as the suspect in a March 15 attack in the 2100 block of East 67th Street, where a 35-year-old man was stabbed and seriously injured during an attempted robbery.
Willis-Hightower is charged with four felonies:
- Attempted murder with strong probability of death/injury
- Kidnapping by force or threat of force
- Attempted armed robbery with a firearm
- Burglary
The burglary charge stems from the same day Willis-Hightower was arrested. Police said he burglarized a vehicle in the 7400 block of South Paxton Avenue.
What's next:
Willis-Hightower was due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.