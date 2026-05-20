Ebola screenings begin at Chicago O'Hare Airport amid Africa outbreak

The Brief The CDC has started Ebola-related screenings at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as outbreaks continue in parts of East and Central Africa. Travelers who recently visited Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo or South Sudan may face temperature checks, exposure questions and monitoring requirements. Health officials say the immediate risk to the public in Chicago remains low, but they are urging travelers to stay alert for symptoms.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has begun screening some travelers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport as health officials respond to a growing Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa.

Chicago Ebola screening

What we know:

The screenings come as Ebola cases continue to spread across parts of East and Central Africa, including Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.

The World Health Organization recently declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern after an American medical missionary working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo tested positive for the virus.

Federal health officials say the new measures at O’Hare are intended to prevent Ebola from entering the United States.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 27: Travelers wait in line for security screening at O'Hare International Airport on March 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a partial go Expand

People who have traveled through Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo or South Sudan within the last 21 days are being denied entry into the United States unless they are U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

Returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents arriving from those countries will undergo additional screening measures at O’Hare. Officials will check travelers’ temperatures, ask questions about possible exposure and collect contact-tracing information.

Travelers who show symptoms or have a fever will be taken to a quarantine station at the airport for a second evaluation.

Those who clear the screening process will receive a care kit with instructions to monitor their temperature twice a day for the next three weeks.

Health officials continue to emphasize that the immediate risk to the public in Chicago remains low.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the new screening measures are causing delays for travelers at O’Hare.

What they're saying:

"Ebola is one of the most infectious diseases out there. I'm not an alarmist, but I'm very concerned," said Dr. Tyler Evans, CEO of Wellness Equity Alliance.

He urged travelers to pay close attention to symptoms, adding, "high fever is key."

Ebola is a severe viral illness that can spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from someone who is infected. Symptoms can include fever, weakness, vomiting and unexplained bleeding.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their doctor immediately.