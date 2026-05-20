Chicago man charged with DUI after fatal I-290 crash

The Brief A 21-year-old Chicago man faces felony DUI charges after a deadly crash Sunday on I-290. A 25-year-old Wheaton man died after a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles. Six other people, including the accused driver, were injured in the crash.



A Chicago man is facing felony DUI charges after Illinois State Police said he caused a deadly chain-reaction crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 290.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 2:59 a.m. on westbound I-290 near Ashland Avenue.

According to ISP, 21-year-old Jose F. Perez Marin was driving a GMC SUV when he rear-ended a Toyota SUV. The impact caused a chain-reaction crash involving two additional vehicles.

Jose F. Perez Marin | ISP

A passenger in the Toyota SUV, identified as 25-year-old Benjamin M. Farraday of Wheaton, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Perez Marin and five other people were also hurt in the crash.

After being released from the hospital, Perez Marin was arrested and charged with three felonies:

Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Involving Death, a Class 2 felony

Aggravated DUI – No Driver’s License, a Class 4 felony

Aggravated DUI – Great Bodily Harm, a Class 4 felony

What's next:

ISP said Perez Marin remains in custody at the Cook County Jail pending his first court appearance.