3 separate shootings leave 4 wounded on Chicago's South, West sides: police

The Brief Four people were wounded in three separate shootings late Tuesday and early Wednesday in Chicago. A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting inside a West Side apartment building. Detectives are investigating all three incidents, and no arrests have been announced.



Four people were wounded in three separate shootings late Tuesday and early Wednesday on Chicago’s South and West sides, including a teenage boy who was left in critical condition, police said.

The backstory:

The first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7800 block of South Green Street in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman was approached by a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman — both people she knew — when an argument turned physical. During the confrontation, the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the older woman in the left leg.

The two suspects ran from the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About seven minutes later, another shooting was reported in the 1100 block of North Austin Avenue on the West Side.

Police said two 18-year-old men were involved in an argument with a driver outside a gray sedan when gunshots rang out. Both men realized they had been shot.

The driver took the victims to Loretto Hospital, where both were listed in fair condition. One victim suffered gunshot wounds to the face and leg, while the other was shot in the foot.

Just before 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired inside an apartment building in the 5400 block of West End Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy on a bed with gunshot wounds to the chest and back, police said. Officers provided emergency aid until Chicago Fire Department crews arrived.

The teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating the South Side shooting, while Area Four detectives are handling the two West Side investigations.