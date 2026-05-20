Chicago man charged in West Side shooting that injured 2 women

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The Brief A Chicago man is charged after two women were shot during an argument in Austin. Police said both women suffered leg injuries and were hospitalized in good condition. The suspect now faces multiple felony gun and aggravated battery charges.



A Chicago man was charged in a double shooting during an argument over the weekend in the city's Austin neighborhood.

Chicago double shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 8:11 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue.

William Hall, 34, shot two women, 36 and 44, in the legs during an argument outside, according to police. Both victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Hall was taken into custody minutes later and charged with two counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and felon possession of a weapon.

Rap sheet

Dig deeper:

Hall, of Rogers Park, has been arrested in Chicago at least twice since late 2021. His latest charges were two felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle in November 2024.

What's next:

Hall has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.