Man arrested after shooting at Chicago cops on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he pointed a gun at officers and fired a shot while they were responding to a report of gunfire on the city's South Side.
What we know:
The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Marquette Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.
According to CPD, officers were responding to a call of shots fired when they arrived at the scene and saw a man matching the description of the suspect. The man then pulled out a gun, pointed it toward the responding officers and fired a shot.
He allegedly fled westbound before entering a residence where officers took him into custody without incident.
No injuries were reported.
What's next:
Police said charges were pending against the suspect, and that Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.