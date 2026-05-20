Man arrested after shooting at Chicago cops on South Side, police say

The Brief Police say a man fired a shot toward officers Tuesday in South Chicago. Officers took the 34-year-old man into custody after he allegedly ran into a nearby home. No injuries were reported, and charges are pending against the suspect.



A man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he pointed a gun at officers and fired a shot while they were responding to a report of gunfire on the city's South Side.

What we know:

The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Marquette Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

According to CPD, officers were responding to a call of shots fired when they arrived at the scene and saw a man matching the description of the suspect. The man then pulled out a gun, pointed it toward the responding officers and fired a shot.

He allegedly fled westbound before entering a residence where officers took him into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Police said charges were pending against the suspect, and that Area Two detectives are investigating.