Chicago house fire: Multiple rescues made, 6 hospitalized, CFD says

The Brief Chicago firefighters made numerous rescues during an overnight fire in West Englewood. The blaze occurred at a home in the 6200 block of South Paulina Street. Several people were taken to hospitals.



Six people were hospitalized after an overnight house fire on the city’s South Side, where crews made multiple rescues, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Paulina Street in the West Englewood neighborhood.

House fire in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on May 20, 2026. (CFD)

Chicago fire officials said the blaze involved a residential building, prompting a large emergency response with additional ambulances and personnel.

Numerous rescues were made as crews worked to get people out of the building, CFD reported. Six people, including children, were transported to area hospitals.

By about 2:45 a.m., officials said the fire had been extinguished and the scene secured.

What we don't know:

The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.