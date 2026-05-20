Large fire destroys 2 homes in South Chicago
CHICAGO - Two homes were destroyed after a large fire spread through multiple houses in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.
What we know:
Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to the 7900 block of South Coles Avenue, where multiple homes were burning.
SkyFOX was over the scene, and we observed two homes with significant damage and one of them completely obliterated. A third home appeared to have minor damage on one of its sides.
No injuries were immediately reported, CFD said.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what caused the fire.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
West Englewood blaze:
Another fire broke out overnight, around 2 a.m., on the city's South Side, where six people — including children — were hospitalized.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Fire Department.