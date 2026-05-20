Large fire destroys 2 homes in South Chicago

The Brief A large fire broke out Wednesday in the 7900 block of South Coles. The Chicago Fire Department said multiple homes were burning. No injuries were immediately reported.



Two homes were destroyed after a large fire spread through multiple houses in the city's South Chicago neighborhood.

What we know:

Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to the 7900 block of South Coles Avenue, where multiple homes were burning.

SkyFOX was over the scene, and we observed two homes with significant damage and one of them completely obliterated. A third home appeared to have minor damage on one of its sides.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

No injuries were immediately reported, CFD said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

West Englewood blaze:

Another fire broke out overnight, around 2 a.m., on the city's South Side, where six people — including children — were hospitalized.