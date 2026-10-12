Chicago man charged in 2022 fatal stabbing after arrest in Hawaii
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing a murder charge more than three years after a 55-year-old man was fatally stabbed on the city’s South Side.
Man charged in 2022 stabbing
The backstory:
Police said the victim was stabbed in the chest by an unknown offender in the 300 block of West 87th Street at about 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.
The 55-year-old man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. FOX Chicago was unable to obtain his identity from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Nasir Reed, 25, was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, according to police.
Nasir Reed | CPD
Police said Reed was located in Hawaii and extradited to Chicago. He was arrested Saturday in the 10000 block of West O’Hare Street at O'Hare International Airport.
What's next:
Reed is due in court Monday for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.