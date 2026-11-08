Chicago man charged with murdering 54-year-old

The Brief A 59-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, Nov. 6. The man shot and killed a 54-year-old man in Chicago on Sept. 27. Police have not revealed the exact circumstances behind the shooting at this time.



A 59-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, Nov. 6, after fatally shooting a 54-year-old man on Sept. 27.

Chicago man arrested for murder

What we know:

On Sept. 27 around 10:38 p.m., a Chicago man — Jeffrey Coleman — shot and killed a 54-year-old man on E. 76th Street in Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jeffrey Coleman, arrested for murder, (Photo Courtesy: Chicago Police Department)

Following an investigation into the crime, police arrested Coleman on Nov. 6, 2026, and charged him with First Degree Murder, Murder with Strong Probability of Death or Injury, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Repeat Felony Offender.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not identified who the victim was and the exact circumstances behind the shooting have not been revealed either.