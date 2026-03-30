Chicago police: Boy, 14, arrested in connection with two armed robberies

The Brief A teen was arrested last week in connection with two armed robberies in February. The incidents involved victims, ages 18 and 22, on the Far South Side. The boy faces two felonies and appeared in juvenile court on March 26.



A 14-year-old boy is facing felony charges after allegedly robbing two people at gunpoint in separate incidents last month on Chicago's Far South Side.

The backstory:

Police said the teen was arrested March 25 in the 700 block of East 111th Street by members of the Citywide Robbery Task Force. He was identified as one of the people involved in two armed robberies in February.

The first incident happened Feb. 9 in the 200 block of East 133rd Street, where a 22-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint. Two days later, on Feb. 11, an 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 13300 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Police said the teen was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm.

He appeared in court for a juvenile detention hearing on March 26. No further information was immediately available.