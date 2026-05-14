Teen arrested after bringing gun to Chicago school, officials say
CHICAGO - A boy was taken into custody after a firearm was recovered at a South Side high school Thursday morning.
Gun at Chicago school
The backstory:
The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. at Perspectives Leadership Campus on South Lafayette Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood.
According to school officials, security staff "immediately confiscated" a gun from a 17-year-old boy during entry into the building.
The school said it went into a hard lockdown before notifying Chicago police, alerting parents and guardians, and later transitioning the campus to a soft lockdown.
Chicago police responded to the scene and took the teen into custody. No injuries were reported.
What's next:
Police said charges are pending as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.