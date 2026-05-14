Teen arrested after bringing gun to Chicago school, officials say

The Brief A 17-year-old was arrested after a gun was recovered at a South Side school. The incident happened Thursday at Perspectives Leadership Campus in the Chatham neighborhood. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.



A boy was taken into custody after a firearm was recovered at a South Side high school Thursday morning.

Gun at Chicago school

The backstory:

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. at Perspectives Leadership Campus on South Lafayette Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood.

According to school officials, security staff "immediately confiscated" a gun from a 17-year-old boy during entry into the building.

The school said it went into a hard lockdown before notifying Chicago police, alerting parents and guardians, and later transitioning the campus to a soft lockdown.

Chicago police responded to the scene and took the teen into custody. No injuries were reported.

What's next:

Police said charges are pending as the investigation continues.