Dutch Bros Coffee opens first Chicagoland location

The Brief Dutch Bros Coffee has opened its first Chicagoland location in Melrose Park at 1931 N. Mannheim Rd. The opening of this location marks Dutch Bros entry into the Chicago market. The company says additional Illinois locations are planned to open.



Dutch Bros Coffee is officially expanding into the Chicago suburbs, opening its first Chicagoland location in west suburban Melrose Park.

What we know:

The new shop is located at 1931 N. Mannheim Rd. and will operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The opening marks Dutch Bros’ latest Illinois expansion, joining existing locations in Urbana, Fairview Heights, Mount Vernon and Edwardsville.

Drinks at Dutch Bros. (Dutch Bros )

What they're saying:

"Opening in the Chicago area has always been a dream for us at Dutch Bros, and Melrose Park is just the beginning," said Allie Lahti, local market lead for the company.

"We’ve already felt so much love from this community, and we’re so grateful to be here."

What's next:

Dutch Bros plans to continue expanding across Illinois and the broader Midwest, with additional shops planned in Rockford, New Lenox and Buffalo Grove.