Chicago police: Man shot during robbery in South Side alley

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot in the hand during a robbery late Thursday. Police say a struggle occurred before the gun went off in an alley. The victim is in good condition.



A man was shot during a robbery late Thursday night in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Drexel Avenue.

Police said the 24-year-old man was in an alley when someone approached him from behind with a handgun and demanded his property. A struggle followed, and the gun went off, hitting the victim in the hand. The suspect then ran away.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the suspect got away with the victim's property.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating.