Chicago man charged in 2 armed robberies in River North: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
River North
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Jerry Mufid  (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested in connection to two armed robberies in River North on Saturday. 

Police say Jerry Mufid, 20, robbed a 27-year-old man in the first block of Grand Avenue and a 32-year-old man in the 300 block of North La Salle Drive. 

He was arrested at 5:35 p.m., just 30 minutes after the second robbery, two blocks away from the scene. 

Mufid was charged with two counts of robbery – armed with a dangerous weapon. 

His detention hearing was scheduled for Sunday. 