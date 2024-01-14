Chicago man charged in 2 armed robberies in River North: police

article

A Chicago man was arrested in connection to two armed robberies in River North on Saturday.

Police say Jerry Mufid, 20, robbed a 27-year-old man in the first block of Grand Avenue and a 32-year-old man in the 300 block of North La Salle Drive.

He was arrested at 5:35 p.m., just 30 minutes after the second robbery, two blocks away from the scene.

Mufid was charged with two counts of robbery – armed with a dangerous weapon.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Sunday.