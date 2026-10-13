Chicago man arrested minutes after West Side shooting, police say

The Brief Janeiro Jackson, 34, was arrested minutes after a shooting Oct. 9 on Chicago’s West Side. Police said a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a business. Jackson faces attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm charges and was ordered to remain in custody.



A Chicago man was arrested minutes after another man was seriously injured in a West Side shooting last week, according to police.

Chicago shooting arrest

What we know:

Chicago police said 34-year-old Janeiro Jackson was taken into custody around 7:28 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 4400 block of West Cortez Street. He was identified as the person who, minutes earlier, approached a 31-year-old man inside a business and fired shots.

Janeiro Jackson | CPD

Police said the victim was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A court document says multiple witnesses identified Jackson as the shooter. The victim also identified Jackson before losing consciousness.

According to the document, a gun was recovered from Jackson and ballistics evidence matched the firearm to rounds and shell casings recovered from the business. It also says Jackson admitted to shooting the victim.

As of Monday, the victim remained hospitalized with a bullet lodged in his spinal cord, the document said.

Self-defense claim

The document indicates Jackson claimed self-defense in the shooting but that there was no viable claim because the victim was unarmed and was not threatening Jackson.

The document also says Jackson shot the victim multiple times in a public place where multiple children were in the area.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Jackson allegedly shot the victim.

Charges

Jackson faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

What's next:

Jackson appeared in court Monday for a detention hearing and was ordered to remain in custody. He is due back in court Oct. 19.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Jackson was arrested in 2014 on a charge involving replica firearms or pellet guns. He was also arrested in September 2024 on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a loaded firearm in a vehicle.