Community honors Chicago anti-violence advocate killed on Halloween night

The Brief Chicago Heights police are investigating the Halloween night homicide of Andre Thomas, 57, of Matteson. Thomas was a well-known anti-violence advocate and the CEO of Integrity & Fidelity. On Thursday, friends, family and local leaders gathered in West Englewood for a vigil and balloon release.



Andre Thomas, 57, of Matteson, dedicated his life to preventing the very violence that claimed his own.

What happened to Andre Thomas?

What we know:

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, Chicago Heights police responded to the 400 block of West 14th Street after receiving a gunshot detection alert.

When officers arrived, they found Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Community honors slain violence interrupter

Local perspective:

On Thursday, friends, family and local leaders gathered in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood to pay tribute to Thomas and his life's work.

"This is a big loss, not only to Chicago, but especially our Englewood community," said Ald. David Moore, who represents the city's 17th Ward.

Local leaders said they worked closely with Thomas to quell tensions and relied on his ability to connect with the community.

"And that's what Dre did. He saved other people's families, other people's lives," Moore added.

Thomas was the CEO of Integrity & Fidelity , a community violence intervention organization working to reduce gun violence across Chicago and the south suburbs.

"We want to replace the sound of gunfire with the sound of children laughing. It is a vision we are committed to, and although he is no longer with us, his vision is with us, and his legacy will be even greater than his life," said Mark Saint, the interim executive director of Integrity & Fidelity.

Outside the organization's West Englewood headquarters, those who knew and loved Thomas lit candles and released balloons in his memory.

"To Dre, Integrity & Fidelity was about staying true to the motto, staying true to the vision and the mission of the work, and staying true to the core principles that make you YOU," said Crystal Toran, a local justice reformer.

Fellow violence interrupters and community leaders also paid tribute, with Moore noting that much of Thomas' work was done quietly.

"What people don't see — and I'm telling you, I know it for a fact, and it's going to make me almost cry — he stopped so many shootings," Moore said. "Those things you cannot quantify, those things you cannot measure. But when people are doing the work, you just have to trust them. A lot of people say that, but he was doing the work."

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What's next:

The Chicago Heights Police Department is asking residents and area business owners to review security footage for activity between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Anyone with information that could help investigators solve the homicide is asked to contact the Chicago Heights Detective Division at 708-756-6400.