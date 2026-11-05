Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 9-year-old Chicago girl

The Brief Michael Goodman was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole for killing 9-year-old Serabi "BiBi" Medina outside her Portage Park home in 2023. During sentencing, family members delivered emotional statements about their grief, while Goodman claimed he did not remember the shooting because he was under the influence of ketamine. Serabi’s family said they were relieved to see the case reach its conclusion but continue to struggle with the loss.



A Chicago man who pleaded guilty to killing a 9-year-old girl outside her Portage Park home in 2023 was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with no possibility of parole.

Michael Goodman, now 46, was sentenced Thursday as part of a negotiated plea agreement in the shooting death of Serabi "BiBi" Medina. He pleaded guilty to her murder last month.

The sentence means Goodman must serve his full 40-year prison term. He would be 83 when his sentence ends.

"All that's left is to grieve"

What they're saying:

During Thursday's hearing, family members delivered emotional impact statements describing the lasting pain of losing Serabi and how the killing has torn their family apart.

Her sister spoke about the family's grief, while her cousin described attending every court hearing throughout the case and the importance of seeing Goodman held accountable.

"Now we just have to deal with what's next, because now all that's left is to grieve her," her cousin said.

Goodman also addressed the courtroom, discussing his mental health struggles. He claimed he does not remember the day of the shooting and said he was under the influence of a high dose of ketamine he purchased on the black market.

Michael Goodman | Chicago police

Serabi killed

The backstory:

Serabi was killed Aug. 5, 2023, while riding her scooter outside her home in the 3500 block of North Long Avenue.

According to prosecutors, Serabi had been outside with her father, Michael Medina, and several friends. One of the friends had given her money to buy ice cream from a nearby truck. She returned with two cones, telling her father, "Here Daddy, I got you an ice cream."

Minutes later, prosecutors said Goodman, who lived across the street, came out of his apartment carrying a gun and approached the girl.

Her father rushed toward Goodman after spotting him with the weapon. Prosecutors said Goodman ignored the father and followed Serabi toward the entrance of her apartment building before shooting her in the head.

Medina tackled Goodman during a struggle, and the gun fired again, striking Goodman in the eye. Serabi was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but later died.

Goodman was initially charged with first-degree murder and held without bail following his arrest. At the time, prosecutors said witnesses identified him as the shooter and investigators recovered a 9mm handgun, shell casings and ammunition connecting him to the shooting.

The killing devastated Serabi's family and the Portage Park community. Friends and neighbors previously described her as a happy, outgoing girl who loved riding her scooter.

Her death also carried an especially painful connection for the family. Friends said Serabi's mother had also died from gun violence several years earlier.

Family members and neighbors gathered for a memorial and released purple balloons in her honor following the shooting.

What's next:

After Thursday's sentencing, relatives said they were relieved to see the case reach its conclusion but acknowledged that the loss of Serabi will never go away.