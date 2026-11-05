74-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash in Aurora, police say

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The Brief A 74-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening on North Farnsworth Avenue in Aurora. Police said the woman was crossing the road when she was struck by a northbound Chrysler 200 sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.



A 74-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Aurora Wednesday evening, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 500 block of North Farnsworth Avenue near Indian Avenue.

What happened in the crash?

What we know:

According to the Aurora Police Department, the woman was crossing North Farnsworth Avenue from west to east, south of Indian Avenue, when she was struck by a northbound Chrysler 200 sedan.

The first officer on the scene found the woman unresponsive and performed CPR until Aurora Fire Department paramedics arrived.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m., police said.

The driver was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police investigate fatal collision

What's next:

The Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division responded to investigate the crash.

North Farnsworth Avenue remained closed for several hours as investigators collected evidence. The Aurora Emergency Management Agency assisted with traffic control and lighting.

The Kane County Coroner's Office took custody of the woman's body and will schedule an autopsy to determine her cause of death. Her identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Aurora police at 630-256-5330 or tips@aurora.il.us.